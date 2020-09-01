JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

