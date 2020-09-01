K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Mark Price Eaton Sells 75,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,000.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.76 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.45.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.