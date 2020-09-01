KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $895.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $895.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $934.60 million and the lowest is $864.00 million. KB Home posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

