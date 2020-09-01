Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,213 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.12.
NYSE:CMI opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $215.43.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.