Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,213 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:CMI opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.