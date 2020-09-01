Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 204.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.