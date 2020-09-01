Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

