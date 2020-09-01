Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 4,183 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after buying an additional 202,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 272,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $340,268,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. 759,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.