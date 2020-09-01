Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,431 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 290,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. 1,065,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,145. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

