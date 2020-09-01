Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,477 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,225. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

