Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $636,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

