Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $637,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 1,666,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

