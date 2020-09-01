Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $643,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.61. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,478. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

