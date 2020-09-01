Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $655,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. 26,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,796. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

