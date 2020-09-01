Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $659,000 in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 131,940.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 785,048 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. 1,038,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $113.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,545 shares of company stock worth $42,377,988 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

