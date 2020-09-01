Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $679,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 945,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

