Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $628,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 68,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,209,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

