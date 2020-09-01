Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $680,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

