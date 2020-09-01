Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $334.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

