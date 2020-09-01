Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.