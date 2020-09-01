Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 17,647 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 146.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.