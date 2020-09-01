Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,113 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 186.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,110.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.01. The company had a trading volume of 626,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,259. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $340.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.