Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $770,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $466.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.62. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

