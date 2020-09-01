Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

