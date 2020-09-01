Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after buying an additional 152,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,046,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

