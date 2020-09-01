King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 48.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KR. MKM Partners began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

KR opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

