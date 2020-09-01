Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Receives C$71.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of KL opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.87.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

