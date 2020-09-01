KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.43. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

Several research firms have commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,176.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amin J. Khoury sold 100,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

