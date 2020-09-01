KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $31.78 on Friday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

