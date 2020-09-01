Komodo (KMD) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $93.04 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00006429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00678719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00071987 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,565,578 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

