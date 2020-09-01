Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,916. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $112.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.