Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 86,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

