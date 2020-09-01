Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 5,188 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 291,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,018. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.