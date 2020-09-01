Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.15 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,846,552 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

