Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of KURA opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,857 shares of company stock worth $2,833,247 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 103.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

