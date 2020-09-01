Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million during the quarter.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.