Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €48.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of LXS stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €49.01 ($57.66). 210,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.88 and its 200 day moving average is €45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

