Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,020 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

