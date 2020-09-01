Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,539 Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,738,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,047,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $61,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,390,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,932,443.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,250 shares of company stock valued at $485,888 over the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.