Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,638 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MMT opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.