Lido Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AINV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $3,423,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AINV. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

