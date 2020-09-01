Lido Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 9.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 126.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APHA opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Aphria Inc has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 2.19.

APHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

