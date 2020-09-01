Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 135.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 28.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

