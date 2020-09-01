Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Finance Trust by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.28. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

