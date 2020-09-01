Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

