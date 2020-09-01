Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) vs. Cannae (OTCMKTS:CNNE) Financial Analysis

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20%

Volatility & Risk

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Luckin Coffee and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,379.10%. Cannae has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Cannae.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Cannae’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 5.84 -$241.26 million N/A N/A Cannae $1.07 billion 3.23 $77.30 million $1.76 21.44

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Summary

Cannae beats Luckin Coffee on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

