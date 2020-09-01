Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.76.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $375.67 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $384.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.