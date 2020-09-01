Macy’s (M) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($2.03) EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

