Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $66,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.