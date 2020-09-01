Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $763.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $763.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $898.50 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

