Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $67,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

